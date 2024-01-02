Corcoran Reverie Expands Into The Picture-Perfect Village Of Leiper's Fork

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Luxury broker Jason Warner, formerly of SimpliHom, partners with Corcoran Reverie.

FRANKLIN, TENN. / ACCESSWIRE / January 2, 2024 / Corcoran Reverie, a high-end real estate brokerage and an affiliate of The Corcoran Group LLC, proudly announces their new partnership with luxury broker and advocate Jason Warner as they continue their focus on the growth of the Tennessee division of Corcoran Reverie.

Jason Warner

Photo Credit: Joey Fairweather, Media Director, Corcoran Reverie

"Since the launch of the Nashville office in 2022, we have welcomed some amazing agents and experienced steady growth. The partnership with Jason will allow Corcoran Reverie to continue to grow into the next phase of our plan for Middle Tennessee," says Owner & Real Estate Advisor Jacob Watkins.

Jason Warner's story is one of hope and resilience. It was in the late 1990s, just as Warner was making a name for himself in the contemporary Christian music industry, that he abruptly became homeless. This experience gave him a special connection to housing and the importance of having a home. After relocating to Los Angeles to reignite his music career, he met his now-husband, deMarco. Over the next decade, Jason and deMarco toured as a recording duo until they welcomed twin sons. Determined to create a legacy for their children and other youth, Warner founded a nonprofit called S.A.F.E. (Safe, Affirming, Family Environment), which aims to provide a safe, affirming family environment where families and children are supported through the power of community, nature, kindness, acceptance, and education.

Much of Jason's success has been fueled by his personal real estate investing portfolio after studying under Robert Kiyosaki and the Tigrent Learning program. In 2014, he and his husband established GratiDude Ranch, an event venue in Leiper's Fork that also offers overnight accommodations. Today, as a licensed REALTOR, broker, and luxury property specialist, Jason is renowned for helping buyers and sellers realize innovative solutions that benefit everyone involved. Coupled with his investment opportunities and personal knowledge in the field, Warner prides himself on providing unique insights to his clients to further their real estate ventures.

"I am thrilled to be joining Corcoran Reverie. Together, we will bring a boutique concept with corporate support to Leiper's Fork, which has been needed and desired for years," says Jason Warner. "This will allow our office to offer unparalleled services to the clientele moving to this area who have been seeking a luxury brand with bespoke white-glove service."

Leiper's Fork is a hidden gem in Williamson County. This picture-perfect village is on the National Register of Historic Places and is protected by The Land Trust for Tennessee, saving it from overdevelopment forever. Located southwest of Franklin and Nashville, Leiper's Fork has had its share of A-list celebrity residents as it offers country living while still being convenient to the "big city life" and the Nashville music scene.

"What a way to kick off 2024 with another exciting and impactful partnership in Tennessee!" says Owner & Broker Hilary Farnum-Fasth. "Jason and the Leiper's Fork team have deep ties to the local community that will allow the company to thrive within the niche market," Farnum-Fasth continues. "The like-heartedness Jason has toward supporting his community in such a profound way is further proof that the unique culture that makes Corcoran Reverie such an incredible brokerage to work at will continue to spread across Middle Tennessee."

About Corcoran Reverie

Corcoran Reverie, an affiliate of The Corcoran Group LLC - a leading residential real estate brokerage firm headquartered in New York City - is a locally owned high-end brokerage specializing in the luxury home market in the greater Nashville area and across Northwest Florida from Destin to Panama City and the coastal communities along 30A. With a 200+ agent team led by broker and owner Hilary Farnum-Fasth and partner Jacob Watkins and offices in 30A, Destin, Panama City, and Nashville, Corcoran Reverie was ranked #1 office ranking in Northwest Florida based on closed office sales volume of over $750 million in its first year as a Corcoran affiliate and $1.12 billion in 2021. Throughout the entire network, Corcoran is home to more than 160 offices and more than 5,700 agents in key urban, suburban, and resort markets nationwide. For more information on Corcoran Reverie, visit corcoranreverieTN .

