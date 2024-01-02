Bowman And Brooke Expands National Reach With Three New Offices In Key U.S. Markets

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Leading Product Liability Law Firm Bowman and Brooke Strengthens National Presence, Expanding in Orange County, Charlotte and New York City

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / January 2, 2024 / Bowman and Brooke LLP, a nationally recognized trial firm dedicated to product liability defense, is proud to announce the opening of three new offices in Orange County, CA; Charlotte, NC; and New York, NY. This expansion is a significant step in furthering the firm's commitment to serving clients nationwide by adding these additional regions.

"We take pride in our commitment to providing a sophisticated defense wherever and whenever our clients need it. With the establishment of these new offices and this expansion of our deep bench of experienced legal talent, we have even more resources to promptly meet our clients' needs," stated Paul Cereghini, Firm Chair.

The firm's Orange County office will be led by newly elected Managing Partner Paul Alarcón, who joined the firm in 2023, along with Co-Managing Partner Carissa Casolari.

"The opening of the Orange County office doubles Bowman and Brooke's presence in Southern California and adds a third office in California. The firm is committed to providing clients with top-tier litigation and trial representation throughout this in-demand region," commented Paul Alarcón, Managing Partner of the Orange County office.

In North Carolina, the firm welcomes back Partner Courtney Shytle, who was a partner in the firm's Columbia, SC, office until 2018. Also new to the firm and part of the Charlotte launch are Partner Kent Warren and Of Counsel Abigail Golden. The Charlotte office will have four attorneys with immediate plans to grow.

"Charlotte is a strategic step toward extending our presence in the Carolinas and to the entire Mid-Atlantic region," stated Courtney Shytle, a Partner in the new Charlotte office. "I'm thrilled to be back at Bowman and Brooke."

Finally, "the New York office is eager to expand our delivery of renowned client-focused litigation services, as well as position ourselves for growth," said Chris Carton, Managing Partner of both the New York City and New Brunswick, NJ, offices.

With the addition of these three locations, Bowman and Brooke now operates a total of 15 offices with over 170 attorneys nationwide.

