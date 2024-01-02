Arrigo Medical Devices To Showcase Innovations At The 77Th Postgraduate Assembly In Anesthesiology In New York

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Arrigo Medical Devices announces its expansion into airway management devices and drugs, showcasing its latest innovations at the 77th PostGraduate Assembly in Anesthesiology in New York.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 2, 2024 / Arrigo Medical Devices (AMD), a renowned family-owned business in the medical device industry, recently participated in the 77th PostGraduate Assembly in Anesthesiology (PGA), which took place in New York City. Sponsored by the New York State Society of Anesthesiologists, Inc., the event is a key global platform for professionals in the field of anesthesia and related medical specialties.

The PGA conference offers an extensive scientific program with more than 170 sessions, special lectures, and hands-on workshops. It also serves as a hub for professionals to share innovative ideas in perioperative medicine, intensive care, emergency medicine, and pain management, alongside promoting evidence-based knowledge of primary clinical relevance.

"The PGA's focus this year on airway management devices and drugs aligns perfectly with our recent expansion in these areas," says Anthony Arrigo, CEO of Arrigo Medical Devices. "We are excited to demonstrate how our latest products can contribute significantly to this vital aspect of patient care and our ongoing journey towards excellence in medical supplies."

Since 1982, the Arrigo family has been a trusted name in the medical device industry. The company's extensive range of medical supplies, including oxygen masks, plastic clamps, IV lines, and other essential devices, has solidified its reputation as a trusted provider for healthcare facilities worldwide. AMD is a family-owned business committed to providing high-quality medical supplies to healthcare facilities. With a focus on innovation and reliability, Arrigo offers a comprehensive range of products and services, ensuring the highest standards of patient care.

For more news and information on Arrigo Medical Devices, please visit their website at .

To learn more about the PGA Conference, you can visit

