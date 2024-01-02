Omaha Pastor Publishes Devotional Journal

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) OMAHA, NE / ACCESSWIRE / January 2, 2024 / Rev. Dr. Selwyn Q. Bachus, Senior Pastor of Salem Baptist Church in Omaha, Nebraska, has created "60 Days of Strength: A 60-Day Devotional Journal ." The independent solo project focuses on different themes for each day, accompanied by relevant, corresponding scripture. It also includes a brief explanation of the scripture and its connection to daily life with sections for personal reflection on the scripture, the explanation and connections to the reader's daily life. Each day concludes with a prayer that aligns with the content.

The project has been on Pastor Bachus' heart and mind for some time, he said.

"I wanted to help strengthen people's faith and offer some guidance in navigating life's journey with greater spiritual resilience. In my own journey, I have realized that daily exposure to the word of God is necessary."

Bachus believes daily reflection on scripture and its application can be a powerful source of strength. Personal experiences, including moments of loss and challenges within his ministry, led him to seek strength and comfort from scripture, which he knew he wanted to share with others. His goal is for readers to engage with the Bible in a way that makes them more mindful of their relationship with the Lord.

"By establishing a thought-provoking devotional routine, I hope this journal ignites introspection and personal growth," said Bachus. "I pray people will be inspired to continue their devotional practice after 60 days and to achieve goals in other aspects of their lives."

The combination of scripture, explanation and inspiring insight encourages the reader to reflect more deeply on their challenges, their faith and their perspective. This uniquely personal devotional journal is now available on Amazon.

About Rev. Dr. Selwyn Q. Bachus

Rev. Dr. Selwyn Q. Bachus was born in Helena, Arkansas and was reared in Kansas City, Kansas. After beginning his career as an elementary school teacher, he became a full-time minister. He has earned a B.S. in Elementary Education, a Master of Divinity, and a Doctor of Ministry. Dr. Bachus has served churches in Virginia and Ohio and is currently a Senior Pastor at Salem Baptist Church in Omaha, Nebraska. Dr. Bachus has emphasized the importance of a close relationship with God and the pursuit of higher education. He has been in ministry for 38 years and recently celebrated 18 years at Salem. He and his wife have two children.

About Salem Baptist Church

Salem Baptist Church, led by Rev. Dr. Selwyn Q. Bachus, has a history dating back to 1922. It is the most prominent African-American congregation in Nebraska and is dedicated to transforming lives. Salem Baptist Church aims to spread the gospel and make disciples in Jesus' name. Their mission is to raise a new generation of Christian leaders.

For more information on Rev. Dr. Selwyn Q. Bachus and Salem Baptist Church, visit

