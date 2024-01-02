US Military Base In Northeastern Syria Comes Under Attack

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A US military base in northeastern Syria came under missile
attack on Monday, Azernews reports, citing foreign
media.
It is not known if there are any casualties in the attack on the
base in the town of Al-Shaddad in the Al-Hasakah governate.
The US has made no statement on the incident.
In recent times, attacks have been carried out on US military
bases in the Tenef region, the Malikiyye district near the Iraqi
border, the Shaddadi district in the Hasakah province, and the Deir
ez-Zor province using drones and surface-to-surface weapons of
unknown origin.
The territories in Deir ez-Zor, east of the Euphrates River, are
under the occupation of the terrorist group PKK/YPG, while the
provincial center and other rural areas are under the control of
the Bashar al-Assad regime and Iranian-backed groups.
Iranian-backed groups occasionally launch attacks with rockets
and drones on US bases on the eastern bank of the Euphrates.
On Oct. 19, Iranian state TV aired a news report explaining how
if Israel's attacks on Gaza do not stop, Tehran's regional allies,
referred to as "resistance forces," could launch simultaneous
attacks using missiles and drones from Hezbollah in the north,
militias in Iraq, and Syria from the east, and the Houthis in Yemen
from the south.
Iran has repeatedly called for the cessation of Israel's attacks
on Gaza.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in an Oct. 17
speech that if Israel's attacks continue, "resistance forces" would
take action.
Iran refers to Lebanese Hezbollah, the militias it supports in
Syria and Iraq, and the Houthis in Yemen as resistance forces.
