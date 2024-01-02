Japan Airlines Plane On Fire

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A Japan Airlines passenger plane caught fire at Tokyo's Haneda
International Airport, Azernews reports, citing
foreign media.
The Airbus A350 airplane, en route from Hokkaido Island to
Tokyo, collided with a Japanese Coast Guard unit plane after
landing on the runway at around 16:00 local time.
Fire and rescue crews were immediately called to the scene. The
plane's 379 passengers and crew members were evacuated.
Firefighters are currently trying to put out the fire and bring
the situation under control.
