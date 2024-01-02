               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Japan Airlines Plane On Fire


1/2/2024 3:10:33 PM

Asim Aliyev Read more

A Japan Airlines passenger plane caught fire at Tokyo's Haneda International Airport, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

The Airbus A350 airplane, en route from Hokkaido Island to Tokyo, collided with a Japanese Coast Guard unit plane after landing on the runway at around 16:00 local time.

Fire and rescue crews were immediately called to the scene. The plane's 379 passengers and crew members were evacuated.

Firefighters are currently trying to put out the fire and bring the situation under control.

