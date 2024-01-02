Liverpool Set Record In Premier League

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
English club Liverpool set a record in the Premier League, Azernews reports.
"Reds" achieved this thanks to the goal situation, which they
created in the match with "Newcastle" in the 20th round of the
championship of the country.
"Merseysiders" beat the opponent with a score of 4:2 and had 34
real goal chances. According to research, Jurgen Klopp's team set a
new record for this indicator. After all, in a match where so many
episodes were created, the hosts should have scored at least seven
goals.
Muhammad Salah, who contributed to the victory of Liverpool with
a double, as part of this team brought the number of goals in the
championships of England to 151. He became the fifth player who
managed to do this for the Reds.
The Egyptian forward also became the fifth player to score 150
or more goals in the Premier League for the same club. Earlier it
was done by Harry Kane (Tottenham), Sergio Aguero (Manchester
City), Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) and Thierry Henry
(Arsenal).
It should be noted that "Liverpool" currently leads the
standings with 45 points.
