Lithuania Intends To Limit Inflow Of Belarusians Into Country

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Asim Aliyev Read more
Lithuanian Prime Minister stated that Official Vilnius plans to
take measures to restrict the entry of citizens of neighboring
Belarus into Lithuania, Azernews reports, citing
foreign media.
According to the Prime Minister, "It seems to me that, given the
level of our relations with Belarus, such an influx of citizens is
completely unjustified, although there are opposing views.''
I emphasized that representatives of the Belarusian
opposition in Lithuania want to simplify the conditions of entry
there: "We are talking about the need to manage risks, two
checkpoints have been closed to red.
MENAFN02012024000195011045ID1107678181
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.