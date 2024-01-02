               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Lithuania Intends To Limit Inflow Of Belarusians Into Country


1/2/2024 3:10:28 PM

Lithuanian Prime Minister stated that Official Vilnius plans to take measures to restrict the entry of citizens of neighboring Belarus into Lithuania, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

According to the Prime Minister, "It seems to me that, given the level of our relations with Belarus, such an influx of citizens is completely unjustified, although there are opposing views.''

I emphasized that representatives of the Belarusian opposition in Lithuania want to simplify the conditions of entry there: "We are talking about the need to manage risks, two checkpoints have been closed to red.

