Turkiye Denies Reports Of Minesweepers Passing Through Black Sea

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Asim Aliyev Read more
The Turkish authorities have rejected claims that minesweepers
presented by the UK to Ukraine allegedly passed through the Black
Sea straits, Azernews reports.
According to the information, such allegations do not correspond
to reality. The document emphasizes that Turkey strictly adheres to
the Montreux Convention, which sets the rules of passage through
the straits, and has not allowed the passage of warships since the
beginning of the conflict in Ukraine.
It is also reported that Turkiye has notified its NATO allies
that the passage of military vessels to the Black Sea through the
Turkish straits will not be allowed until the end of
hostilities.
MENAFN02012024000195011045ID1107678180
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.