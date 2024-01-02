Fortunes Of Russian Billionaires Increasing

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Asim Aliyev Read more
The Bloomberg Billionaires Index has been published, Azernews reports.
The fortune of Russia's richest businessmen in 2023 increased by
50.012 billion dollars.
According to the report, since the beginning of the year, Lukoil
founder Vakhid Alekperov earned $9.29 billion, and his fortune
increased to $24.7 billion. And the fortune of Eurochem co-founder
Andrei Melnichenko increased by US$5.67 billion to US$17.2 billion.
The state of NLMK chairman Vladimir Lis was 23.9 billion US
dollars.
It was noted that the largest losses were suffered by the main
shareholder of Akron Vyacheslav Kantor, his fortune decreased by
0.149 billion U.S. dollars and amounted to 6.21 billion U.S.
dollars.
