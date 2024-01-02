               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Fortunes Of Russian Billionaires Increasing


1/2/2024 3:10:25 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Asim Aliyev Read more

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index has been published, Azernews reports.
The fortune of Russia's richest businessmen in 2023 increased by 50.012 billion dollars.

According to the report, since the beginning of the year, Lukoil founder Vakhid Alekperov earned $9.29 billion, and his fortune increased to $24.7 billion. And the fortune of Eurochem co-founder Andrei Melnichenko increased by US$5.67 billion to US$17.2 billion. The state of NLMK chairman Vladimir Lis was 23.9 billion US dollars.

It was noted that the largest losses were suffered by the main shareholder of Akron Vyacheslav Kantor, his fortune decreased by 0.149 billion U.S. dollars and amounted to 6.21 billion U.S. dollars.

MENAFN02012024000195011045ID1107678178

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search