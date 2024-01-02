Five Killed, 119 Injured In Russia's Massive Attack Against Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 04:00 p.m., January 2, 2024, five people were killed and 119 injured in Russia's latest massive attack on Ukraine's territory.
The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian State Emergency Service on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
Rescuers continue extinguishing fires at two locations in Kyiv's Podilskyi district.
In Kharkiv, dismantling works are underway at the site of a residential building.
More than 500 rescuers and 111 equipment units were involved to eliminate the consequences of Russia's massive missile attack.
A reminder that, following Russia's massive missile attack on Kyiv, which took place on January 2, 2024, about 260,000 household consumers were left without electricity. As of 04:00 p.m., power supply services were fully restored across the capital city.
MENAFN02012024000193011044ID1107678177
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.