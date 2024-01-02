Bundestag Defense Committee Chair Calls For Sending Taurus Missiles To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Germany should send the Taurus air-launched cruise missiles to Ukraine.

The relevant statement was made by Bundestag Defense Committee Chair Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann in a commentary to t-online following Russia's intensified air attacks against Ukraine, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Ukraine needs more ammunition, more spare parts, and the Taurus missiles should be handed over immediately in order to finally make Russian supplies more difficult,” Strack-Zimmermann said.

In her words, Germany's promise to support Ukraine for“as long as it takes” will be just a phrase if the country does not provide much greater support to Ukraine in cooperation with European partners.

Strack-Zimmermann insists that the“aviation coalition” should accelerate in terms of F-16 supplies to Kyiv.

The politician also touched upon the repair speed of the German tanks provided to Ukraine, which is too slow, in her opinion.

Germany handed over 18 battle tanks to Ukraine in March 2023. However, some of them were damaged in action at the front.

A reminder that German politicians, representing both the opposition and the ruling coalition, support the supply of the Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine. Meanwhile, Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz has not yet endorsed a corresponding decision.

Photo: Michael Kappeler/dpa