Ten Downed Kinzhals Is A Record: Zaluzhnyi Calls On Partners To Give Ukraine More Patriot Systems

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, said after Russia's massive attack on Tuesday that Ukraine needs more Patriot air defense systems to repel enemy attacks.

The country's top military commander said this in a post on X , Ukrinform reports.

"Today, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine downed 10 out of 10 Russian 'Kinzhal' Kh-47M2 aeroballistic missiles with the help of the Patriot AD system. This is a record. If the missiles hit their targets, the consequences would be catastrophic," he wrote.

Ukrainian forces destroy 72 Russian missiles, including 10 Kinzhals - Zaluzhnyi

Zaluzhnyi thanked Ukraine's partners for the Patriot air defense systems and added that Ukraine needs more air defense systems.

"There is no reason to believe that the enemy will stop here. Therefore, we need more systems and munitions for them," he said.

Earlier reports said that Kyiv was the main target of the Russian aerial attack on January 2. Fragments of Russian missiles landed in the city's nine districts. Due to the attack, fires broke out in two apartment buildings in the Solomianskyi district. According to preliminary data, the number of those injured increased to 49, and two people were killed.

In the Kyiv region, the attack damaged 11 apartment buildings, two schools, a church, a number of businesses, and the regional rehabilitation center. The attack killed two people in the region and left 16 others injured.