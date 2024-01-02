Two Killed As Russians Shell Donetsk Region's Community With Artillery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian artillery shelling in the Chasiv Yar community, Donetsk region, has killed two civilians.

That's according to the Donetsk regional military administration , Ukrinform reports.

"Two people died as a result of shelling in the Chasiv Yar community. The Russians hit the city with artillery, and private homes came under attack. A 55-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man suffered fatal injuries," the post said.

Moreover, one person was injured in Krasnohorivka of the Marinka community.

Photo: Donetsk regional military administration