NATO Will Continue To Bolster Ukraine's Air Defenses Official

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) NATO Allies strongly condemn Russia's massive missile attacks against Ukraine and are committed to further bolstering Ukraine's air defenses.

A NATO official told this to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"NATO strongly condemns Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian civilians, cities and towns. This is another demonstration of Putin's attempt to break Ukraine's resolve. He will not succeed. NATO Allies have already delivered a vast array of air defense systems to Ukraine and are committed to further bolstering Ukraine's defenses. NATO continues to support Ukraine's right to self-defense against Russia's war of aggression. We will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes," the official said.

On December 29, 2023 and January 2, 2024, Russia carried out missile and drone strikes across Ukraine.

Dozens of people were killed and hundreds were injured. Ukrainian forces shot down most of the missiles and drones targeting Ukraine's residential and critical infrastructure, using, in particular, modern air defense systems donated by allies and Western partners.

On January 2, Russian troops launched a massive aerial attack against Ukraine, as they did a few days ago. This time, Ukraine's air defenses intercepted 72 out of 99 enemy targets, including ten Kh-47M2 Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missiles.