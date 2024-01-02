Number Of Those Injured In Russian Missile Attack On Kharkiv Rises To 62

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One person was killed and 62 others were injured in Russia's missile attack on Kharkiv on January 2.

That's according to the Kharkiv region police , Ukrinform reports.

"Sixty-three people were affected. One woman was killed and 62 (people) were injured," the post said.

The injury toll includes six children aged 6 to 13 years (four boys and two girls).

Early on January 2, Russia's military struck the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv with Iskander-M missiles. A 91-year-old woman was killed and dozens were injured. Twenty-seven people were hospitalized, two of them in critical condition.

Fifty-five residential buildings, administrative buildings, gas pipelines and heating networks were damaged in the city.