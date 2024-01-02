Zelensky, Sunak Discuss Ukraine's Air Defenses, Long-Range Capabilities

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have discussed further defense cooperation between the two countries, with an emphasis on air defense and the long-range capabilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The head of state announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

In a phone call on Tuesday, Zelensky briefed Sunak on Russia's continued air terror against Ukrainian cities and added that over the past five days, the enemy has launched at least 500 missiles and drones toward Ukraine.

The president thanked the United Kingdom for its substantial and comprehensive aid in bolstering Ukraine's air defense, particularly with radars, advanced anti-drone systems, and missiles.

During the call, both parties acknowledged the productive work on the bilateral agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine following the G7 Vilnius Declaration.

"We should finalize it as quickly as feasible," Zelensky said.

Zelensky and Sunak coordinated steps ahead of the fourth Peace Formula meeting of advisors in Davos.

They also discussed the preparation of the leaders' Global Peace Summit and joint work on specific Peace Formula points.

Photo: PA MEDIA