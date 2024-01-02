Enemy Shells Dnipropetrovsk Region, Hitting Enterprise, Energy Facility

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army has shelled the Nikopol district in Ukraine's southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery and kamikaze drones.

Dnipropetrovsk region governor Serhii Lysak said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, the enemy launched six artillery strikes and six kamikaze drone strikes on the Nikopol district.

"The occupiers attacked the district center, as well as the Chervonohryhorivka, Pokrovske and Marhanets communities," he said.

According to Lysak, casualties and destruction were recorded in Nikopol. According to the updated information, 19 private houses were damaged, and an outbuilding caught fire.

In addition, a transport company and an energy facility were damaged in the district.

Lysak said that throughout the day, the invaders launched a missile strike on the Kryvyi Rih district. The missile hit an enterprise. No casualties were reported.