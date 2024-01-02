Five Attack Drones Shot Down Over Kherson Region On Jan 2

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed five Russian Lancet kamikaze drones and a ZALA reconnaissance drone of the invaders over the Kherson region on January 2.
The Ukrainian Air Force Command announced this on Facebook and published a video showing the destruction of one of the enemy targets, Ukrinform reports.
"On January 2, 2024, soldiers with the Kherson anti-aircraft missile brigade of the Air Command South destroyed six Russian unmanned aerial vehicles: five attack Lancet UAVs and a ZALA reconnaissance UAV," the post said.
