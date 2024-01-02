France Will Provide Ukraine With Aid It Needs To Ensure Its Legitimate Defense - Statement

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) France utterly condemns the massive wave of Russian missile and drone strikes against Ukraine on January 2, places full responsibility for this escalation on Russia, and vows to support Ukrainian resilience in the future.

The French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs said this in a statement posted on its website, Ukrinform reports.

"Russia is continuing its strategy of terror aimed at destroying Ukraine's civilian infrastructure, in order to weaken the resilience of the Ukrainian people during the second winter of the conflict," the statement said.

France will continue to work closely with its partners "to bolster Ukrainian resilience and to provide Ukraine with the aid it needs to ensure its legitimate defense." The statement noted that France would also continue its support for the Ukrainian courts and the International Criminal Court to combat impunity for crimes committed by Russia.

On January 2, Russian troops launched a massive aerial attack against Ukraine. The Kyiv and Kharkiv regions were hardest hit by the attack.