Russian Missile Attack: Injury Toll Rises To 130

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At least 130 people were injured, five were killed, and more than 250 civilian objects were damaged in Russia's large-scale missile attack on Ukraine on Tuesday, January 2.

Oleksiy Kuleba, deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The consequences of the morning Russian attack on Ukraine are being eliminated. As of now, 130 people were injured and five more, unfortunately, were killed. More than 250 civilian objects were damaged. All victims are being provided with the necessary assistance," the post said.

Operational headquarters continued to help residents of damaged buildings. In the Kyiv and Kharkiv regions, concerned commissions are working to record the extent of destruction.

In the Kharkiv region, work is ongoing to eliminate the consequences of shelling, where the situation is the most difficult. In the region, active work is underway to restore heating in houses. The plan is to finish the work by the morning.

In the city of Kharkiv, the attack damaged 55 apartment buildings. More than 2,000 windows in apartments and about 700 in public places were smashed.

In the Kyiv region, 11 apartment buildings and 16 private homes were damaged. In the coming weeks, the regional and local authorities will replace the broken doors and windows.

Missile strikes in the region left almost 200,000 subscribers without electricity. As of now, the electricity supply has been fully restored.

Almost 260,000 consumers were cut off from electricity in Kyiv due to shelling on January 2, and the equipment of substations in the Kyiv region was turned off. As of 16:00, energy companies have fully restored power supply in the Ukrainian capital.