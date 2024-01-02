Ukrainian Forces Repel Enemy Attacks In Four Sectors And On Left Bank Of Dnipro River

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past 24 hours, 56 combat clashes took place on the front lines in Ukraine.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its evening update on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"In the past day, 56 combat clashes occurred. Also, the enemy launched 66 air strikes, including using Shahed-136/131 drones, launched 2 MLRS attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas," the report says.

Throughout the day, the enemy used 135 means of air attack: missiles of various types and combat UAVs. Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed 107 aerial targets: 35 out of 35 Shahed-136/131 combat UAVs, 10 out of 10 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missiles, 59 out of 70 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles, 3 out of 3 Kalibr cruise missiles.

The General Staff reports that the operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult.

sector: Enemy intensifies aircraft activity, 35 strikes per da

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy keeps military presence in the border area, conducting active subversive activities in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border of Ukraine.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled five attacks near Synkivka and east of Petropavlivka, Kharkiv region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defenses of Ukrainian troops. About 10 settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, in particular, Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Berestovka of Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman sector, the invaders did not conduct offensive (assault) actions. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Bilohorivka and Serebrianka Forestry of Luhansk region. They shelled more than 10 settlements with artillery and mortars, including Nevske in Luhansk region and Torske, Serebrianka, Spirne, Rozdolivka in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, the Defense Forces repelled five attacks near Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka in Donetsk region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to improve its tactical position. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Kalynivka, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Stupochky of Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled four enemy attacks near Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Avdiivka and another 14 attacks in the Pervomaiske and Nevelske areas of Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aircraft, unsuccessfully tried to improve its tactical position. About 10 settlements, including Keramik, Stepove, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske of Donetsk region, were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks.

In the Marinka sector, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) operations. Airstrikes were recorded in the areas of Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka of Donetsk region. Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Kurakhove, Pobieda, Yelyzavetivka, and Katerynivka came under enemy artillery and mortar fire.

In the Shakhtarske direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions. About 10 settlements, including Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Urozhaine of Donetsk region, were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, the Defense Forces repelled an enemy attack near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region, where Russian forces unsuccessfully tried to regain lost positions. Novodanylivka and Orikhovo of Zaporizhzhia region were hit by airstrikes. More than 15 settlements, including Zaliznychne, Robotyne, Novoandriivka, Mali Shcherbaky, and Kamianske of Zaporizhzhia region, came under enemy artillery and mortar attacks.

Throughout the day, the Air Force of Ukraine launched strikes on 12 enemy manpower clusters. Units of the missile forces hit two Russian anti-aircraft missile systems, one artillery system and one fuel depot.

As reported, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated 810 Russian invaders over the past day.