Blinken, Cameron Discuss Further Assistance To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron have discussed further support for Ukraine, as well as the situation in Gaza and the safety of shipping in the Red Sea.

According to the U.S. Department of State , a phone call took place on Tuesday, Ukrinform reports.

The interlocutors discussed“continued U.S.-UK efforts to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia's aggression”.

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken and UK Foreign Secretary Cameron also discussed the Israel-Hamas conflict, including the need to improve civilian protection and humanitarian aid delivery to civilians in Gaza.

In addition, Blinken and Cameron stressed the“importance of collective multilateral action to address threats to global interests posed by Iranian-backed Houthi attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea”.

Biden names defense of Ukraine amongaccomplishments of United States in 2023

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak discussed further defense cooperation between the two countries, with an emphasis on air defense and the long-range capabilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In the last days of 2023, the U.S. administration reaffirmed that America stands for freedom, against tyranny and oppression, and will continue to support the people of Ukraine as they fight against Russian armed aggression.

Photo: Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers