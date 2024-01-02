Nuances Of Integration Of Alexandroupolis Terminal And TAP Discussed (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2. The Trans Adriatic
Pipeline (TAP) consortium is consulting with Greek gas
transportation operators on a technical agreement, a source told
Trend .
The agreement covers the possibility of providing blue fuel to
eurozone gas buyers via TAP from the new floating liquefied natural
gas terminal (FSRU) in Alexandroupolis.
He stated that from the beginning of the process of developing
this terminal, which will be managed by Gastrade (its shareholders
are GasLog, Copelouzou, DESFA, DEPA, and Bulgartransgaz), it was
stated that this LNG terminal will be integrated into the Greek and
Bulgarian gas pipeline systems, including TAP.
The floating terminal, which has a capacity of 153,600 cubic
meters of gas, arrived in Alexandroupolis from Singapore on
December 17, 2023 and is currently undergoing technical processes
to begin operations.
The FSRU Alexandroupolis, with an annual LPG handling capacity
of 5.5 billion cubic meters, will be connected to the subsea and
onshore high-pressure gas pipeline in January 2024 to be able to
supply gas to the Greek gas transmission system and further to
final consumers in Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, Northern Macedonia,
Serbia, Hungary, Slovakia, and even Moldova and Ukraine, including
through transit via TAP (the European segment of the Southern Gas
Corridor, SGC).
Gastrade is waiting for guaranteed bids for gas volumes for the
FSRU and expects to start commercial operations by the end of the
first quarter of 2024.
"The main LNG for this terminal is likely to be US LNG, but
other gas sources are also possible. The TAP consortium is also
currently conducting a market test to see if there will be spare
capacity to pump gas from the new Greek gas terminal through the
TAP system and possibly also through IGB (Interconnector Greece
Bulgaria)," the source said.
According to him, the TAP market test is being conducted on
October 20, 2023, in two phases, and the results will be known on
January 31, 2024.
"Both pipeline gas and LNG suppliers, traders, and even gas
buyers who want to be responsible for the transportation and
receipt of gas themselves can reserve capacity in TAP. The main
conditions are to make long-term commitments and pay a tariff to
the transportation operator, i.e., the TAP consortium," the source
added.
Currently, TAP's capacity is 12 billion cubic meters of gas per
year, and the pipeline will actually be able to pump about 14
billion cubic meters per year in the next two to three years.
The TAP consortium said in September 2023 that doubling its
capacity is possible by the end of 2028, but this depends directly
on what the guaranteed reservation requests will be.
Commercial operations on TAP have been underway since late 2020
and mainly concern gas supplies to Italy, Greece, and Bulgaria from
the Shahdeniz field under 25-year contracts signed in 2013 with
nine European companies.