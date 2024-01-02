Turkish Parliament May Consider Sweden's Bid To Join NATO In January

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2. The issue of
approving the ratification protocol on Sweden's accession to NATO
may be included in the agenda of the General Assembly of the
Turkish Grand National Assembly in January, Trend reports.
According to the information, the application may be considered
after the Turkish Parliament returns from the winter holidays.
It is noted that the process of approving Sweden's application
may be delayed, since Ankara still does not consider the measures
taken in Stockholm to combat terrorism, in particular the terrorist
organization PKK, sufficient.
On December 26, the Foreign Relations Commission of the Turkish
Parliament approved Sweden's application to join the alliance. Now
a vote on this issue must take place within the parliament as a
whole. A simple majority of votes of deputies in parliament is
sufficient to approve the application.
