Turkish Parliament May Consider Sweden's Bid To Join NATO In January

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2. The issue of approving the ratification protocol on Sweden's accession to NATO may be included in the agenda of the General Assembly of the Turkish Grand National Assembly in January, Trend reports.

According to the information, the application may be considered after the Turkish Parliament returns from the winter holidays.

It is noted that the process of approving Sweden's application may be delayed, since Ankara still does not consider the measures taken in Stockholm to combat terrorism, in particular the terrorist organization PKK, sufficient.

On December 26, the Foreign Relations Commission of the Turkish Parliament approved Sweden's application to join the alliance. Now a vote on this issue must take place within the parliament as a whole. A simple majority of votes of deputies in parliament is sufficient to approve the application.