MENAFN - Trend News Agency). The mayor's office in the French city of Evian-les-Bains, which established a cooperation charter with Azerbaijan's Ismayilli back in 2015, is reportedly preparing to demolish the monument dedicated to Azerbaijani poetess Natavan, Trend reports with reference to social networks.

The statue has been already covered.

Several days ago, the signs indicating Azerbaijani Park, where the statue is located, were also dismantled.

This situation raises concerns about Azerbaijanophobia in French society, reaching an absurd level akin to Armenia. It prompts questions about whether French authorities will comment on this, considering their purported concern for the cultural heritage of the Caucasus, or if it's deemed acceptable to destroy Azerbaijani heritage.