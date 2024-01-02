Wire 3 Declares Megabit Speeds Obsolete

"Just like when the world transitioned from 'dial up' internet to faster options in the early 2000's, the time has come to make the leap to the next phase of connectivity," states Ryan

Dendievel, SVP of Sales and Marketing.

"Fiber optic internet affords consumers freedom from lagging, buffering, and throttled upload speeds, but other companies are still offering 300

Mbps, 100 Mbps, and even 25 Mbps plans. It's time to stop accepting Megabits in a Gigabit world, and to lower the barrier of entry for people to embrace the coming technologies," says CEO Jai

Ramachandran.



Wire 3 is doing just that by starting their synchronous 1Gbps plan at only $60/month and lowering the retail price for their 10

Gbps plan to $99/month. For customers who signed on prior to this transition, their plans will be automatically upgraded to the tier that corresponds with their existing rate.

Ramachandran states "We want to show our communities we are serious about enabling their choice and future proofing their internet capabilities rather than only giving them what they need today."

Join Wire 3 in welcoming this exciting new chapter as they continue to build stronger connections, one community at a time.



For more information about Wire 3 and its services, please visit

.



About Wire 3:

Wire 3 is a leading fiber optic internet provider in Central Florida, offering lightning-fast connectivity and exceptional customer service. With a mission to create better online experiences for communities, Wire 3 is committed to delivering reliable and high-speed internet solutions at affordable prices.