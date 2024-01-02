President El-Sisi Speaks With Somali President

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
Download logo
Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call from Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mahmoud. The two presidents discussed bilateral relations, as well as ways to develop joint cooperation, and further deepenen coordination across various fields, to be commensurate with the historical relations that the two countries share. The Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said the call also touched on the regional developments. President El-Sisi confirmed Egypt's firm position to stand by Somalia and support its security and stability.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency, The Arab Republic of Egypt.
MENAFN02012024002747001784ID1107678156
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.