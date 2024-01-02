GCC Chief Condoles With Japan On Earthquake Victims

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Jan 2 (KUNA) -- Gulf Cooperation Council's Secretary General Jasem Al-Budaiwi offered his condolences Tuesday to Japan after an earthquake hit multiple cities in the western coast, resulting in many deaths and injuries.

Al-Budaiwi, in a statement, wished the Japanese government and people a fast recovery for the injured and quick overcoming of this ordeal.

Japanese authorities announced earlier today that the death toll reached 48 people at least, subsequent from the earthquake that hit mid-western Japan with a magnitude of 7.6 which prompted authorities to issue tsunami warnings and instruct people living in vulnerable areas to evacuate to safety. (end)

