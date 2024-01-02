Kuwaitis In Iraq On Hunting Trip Urged To Abide By Rules

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwaitis visiting Iraq for hunting purposes are advised to comply with local laws and regulations, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday, a week after a national was found dead while on a hunting trip to Kuwait's larger neighbor.

Iraqi visa regulations stipulate that all tourists visiting the country are required to cite the purpose of their visits, said a ministry statement, urging those who are planning hunting trips to Iraq to follow the rules outlined by local authorities in order to ensure their own safety.

In case of an emergency, Kuwaitis in Iraq are urged to dial the embassy hotline at 009647802604123 for immediate help, added the statement. (end)

