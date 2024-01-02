Bomb-Laden Israeli Drone Sneaks Deep Into Lebanon Hitting Hamas Office

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Jan 2 (KUNA) -- An Israeli reconnaissance aircraft rigged with explosives on Tuesday sneaked into the skies over southern Beirut and rammed into an office manned by the Palestinian group Hamas in an apartment building, the official National News Agency (NNA) reported.

The NNA said the Israeli attack targeted the Hamas office in the district of Al-Msharfiah, in the southern suburbs of Beirut, adding that the attack resulted in a fiery blast that left a number of people wounded.

Medics in ambulances with wailing sirens rushed to the scene of the explosion, pictures of which were broadcast on the visual media -- a fire gutting a floor of the apartment building with black smoke billowing into the skies. (end)

