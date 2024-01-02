Al-Arabi, Qadsiya Draw 2-2 In Zain Premier League

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 2 (KUNA) -- Al-Arabi and Qadsiya soccer teams played a 2-2 match on Tuesday in the 13th round of Zain Premier League.
Matches of the tournament first round end tomorrow with encounters between Al-Nasr and Khaitan, as well as a match between Kuwait and Al-Shabab. In the day after, the championship concludes with a match between Fhaheel against Jahraa and another pitting Kazma against Salmiya. (end)
