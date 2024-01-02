Saudi Cabinet Approves Cooperation Agreements With Several Countries

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Jan 2 (KUNA) - The Saudi Cabinet, chaired by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, approved Tuesday a number of memoranda and agreements to boost cooperation with several friendly countries.

In a statement, aired by the official news agency (SPA) following the meeting, Saudi Minister of Information said the Cabinet agreed on a memorandum of understanding for enhancing mutual direct investment with Turkiye.

It also agreed a cooperative framework program to bolster investment with the National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency of India.

The Cabinet noted the progress made in the Saudi-Japanese Manar Initiative to produce clean energy to help reach zero-emission goal.

Board of Directors Chairman of the Saudi Intellectual Property organization signed a memorandum of understanding with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) to establish a trust fund for the Kingdom at WIPO.

The Cabinet also authorized the Chairman of Board of Directors of the Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Commission (NRRC) to discuss with the Bahraini side a draft memorandum of understanding on the safety measures in cooperation with the Supreme Council for Environment in Bahrain.

While also authorizing the Minister of Information and Chairman of the General Authority of Media Regulations, to discuss with the Jordanian side a draft agreement to include all aspects of media from visual, audio and print media.

It authorized the chairman of the Capital Market Authority (CMA), or a deputy, to discuss and sign with a representative of China Securities Regulatory Commission a draft memorandum of understanding concerning cooperation in securities and future contracts.

It also tasked the president of the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority, or a deputy, to sign the Makkah Al Mukarramah Convention of the Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Cooperation. (end)

