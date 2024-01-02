JPA Condemns Assassination Of Saleh Al-Arouri

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 2 (Petra) -- The Jordan Press Association (JPA) strongly condemned the assassination of Hamas Deputy Chairman Saleh Al-Arouri and two commanders of the Al-Qassam Brigades, carried out by Zionist entity forces by a drone in Beirut's southern suburb (Dahieh).The assassination is a clear violation of international humanitarian law as well as all laws and practices that ban the practice of assassination, the JPA said Tuesday in a statement.The JPA Council emphasized that this heinous crime adds to the long list of awful crimes and violations committed by the Zionist entity against the Palestinian people, ignoring all international conventions and resolutions in support of the Palestinian people.The JPA Council underscored that the assassination operations against Palestinian leaders and symbols demonstrate the Zionist entity's abject failure to achieve any of its aggressive goals in the Gaza Strip, pointing out that it will not succeed in breaking the will and steadfastness of the Palestinian people or undermining the continuation of their valiant resistance.The Council reaffirmed its sustained support for the rights of the Palestinian people, who suffer immensely and pay a high price for defending Palestine.