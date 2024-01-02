Government Communication Forum Discusses Agricultural Sector State, 1St, Final Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Hneifat, for his part, highlighted the Ministry of Agriculture's key achievements in 2023 and the top plans for 2024, saying that the Ministry achieved positive steps in numerous fields last year, particularly in the areas of food security and climate change.He stated that the agriculture industry contributes approximately 20 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) and that agricultural exports increased by 17 percent in 2023 compared to prior years."Since the agricultural sector is the foundation of food security and the one most impacted by the effects of climate change, it received directives and continuous monitoring from His Majesty King Abdullah, leading to the launch of the National Plan for Sustainable Agriculture in 2022, which will continue to be implemented until 2025, in order to boost the agricultural sector and make Jordan food secure and capable of confronting the challenges of climate change," Hneifat explained.According to Hneifat, the Ministry has implemented a program to enhance sustainability and adaptability to climate change, as well as several initiatives to assist farmers in dealing with the consequences of climate change.He added that the Ministry provided 233 farmers with modern water-saving irrigation systems by facilitating good loans, as well as financing 9,777 agricultural projects through the Agricultural Credit Corporation for a total of JD52.485 million, resulting in the creation of 6,822 agricultural jobs.In terms of legal legislation, Hneifat stated that the Agricultural Risk Solidarity Fund Law has been amended in order to broaden the umbrella of coverage for the greatest number of farmers and to move forward with the procedures for approving it in accordance with constitutional frameworks, which would protect farms from natural risks that could damage agricultural areas or affect livestock.He pointed out that funding was provided for the construction of 2,000 wells to collect water on agricultural lands and home gardens, the construction of 63 dams and earthen excavations in the desert, the establishment of gibbons in watersheds to protect pastures and natural habitats, and the maintenance, lining, and installation of 250 km of irrigation pipes using spring water, and the development of innovative economic models for the use of contemporary agricultural technologies, which were implemented at the dams of Mujib in Karak and Al-Tanour in Tafila.He mentioned the signing of contracts to set up 15 agricultural industry factories in industrial and development zones, the establishment of a program for plant and animal product protection and traceability, and the referral of a tender to buy supplies and machinery for the establishment of two veterinary hospitals in the north and south regions.Seventy-five percent of small ruminants, Hneifat added, have received a foot-and-mouth disease vaccination and a program for the growth and sustainability of forests, pastures, and ecosystems has been developed.Furthermore, 30 percent of the seed bank has been completed and that the remaining portion will be monitored this year, and 10,000 wells have been drilled, the Agriculture Minister concluded.