Government Communication Forum Discusses Agricultural Sector State

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 2 (Petra) -- Minister of Government Communications hosted Tuesday the third meeting of the Government Communication Forum, titled "The Agricultural Sector: State and Achievements," with participation from Minister of Government Communications and Government Spokesperson Muhannad Mubaidin and Minister of Agriculture Khaled Hneifat.Mubaideen said that the Ministry continues to hold meetings of the Government Communication Forum, which brings together officials and members of society, as well as media outlets, to discuss national concerns and general topics."Jordan is aware of its strategic decisions and policies, and our goal as a government is to positively impact citizens' futures, which is inextricably linked to the conflicts and consequences that encircle us in the region," Mubaidin said in the meeting.He underlined that the Jordanians' and their Hashemite leadership's ability to overcome crises has been the most notable aspect of the Kingdom throughout its modern history.He reaffirmed Jordan's tough stance on the Palestinian cause and ending the Gaza war.He emphasized that His Majesty King Abdullah has worked since the beginning of the crisis to mobilize an international position for a ceasefire, maintain the flow of humanitarian and relief aid into the Strip, and prevent Gazans from being displaced.Under royal directions, Mubaidin added, the government allocated JD3 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) to continue its mission of supporting the people of Gaza, in addition to the Cabinet's resolution to provide 45,000 tons of wheat and cereals to Palestinians in the West Bank and dispatch trucks of medicines and medical supplies to the West Bank as well, in addition to the Royal Air Force's airdrop operations to Jordanian field hospitals in northern and southern Gaza to provide health and treatment services to the people of the Strip in response to Israel's onslaught on Gaza.