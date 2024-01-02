Lebanese PM Accuses Israel Of Carrying Out Beirut Southern Dahieh's Explosion

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Beirut, Jan. 2 (Petra) -- Lebanon's Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, accused Israel of carrying out the explosion that killed Hamas Deputy Chairman Saleh Al-Arouri and officials of the Al-Qassam Brigades in a Beirut southern suburb (Dahieh).Mikati said: "This explosion is a new Israeli crime that undoubtedly aims to bring Lebanon into a new phase of confrontations following the ongoing daily attacks in the south, which have resulted in a large number of martyrs and wounded."He went on to say that "the explosion implies implicating Lebanon and is a clear response to our attempts to remove the specter of the continuing conflict in Gaza from Lebanon," and he urged the countries involved to put pressure on Israel to stop its targeting.Mikati warned the political establishment in Israel against using its failures in Gaza as a pretext to impose new facts and rules of engagement along the southern border.He underlined that Lebanon remains devoted, as it always has, to the pertinent resolutions of international legitimacy, emphasizing that Israel is the one that violates and transgresses them because it is not content with death and devastation.He emphasized that overwhelming evidence points to Israel as the one making the decision to go to war, and that deterring and halting its aggressiveness is what's needed.