Hamas Top Leader Saleh Al-Arouri, 2 Al-Qassam Commanders Assassinated In Beirut

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Beirut, Jan. 2 (Petra) -- The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) reported on Tuesday evening that Israel assassinated Deputy Chairman of its Political Bureau, Saleh Al-Arouri, and two commanders of the Al-Qassam Brigades in an attack on a building in Beirut's southern suburbs (Dahieh).A drone used missiles to strike a building containing an office for the Hamas movement in the Al-Musharafieh region of Beirut's southern Dahieh, causing a large explosion that blew out an entire floor.The Lebanese security forces erected a protective perimeter around the explosion scene.