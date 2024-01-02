Israeli Airstrike Kills 4 Palestinians In Gaza's Khan Yunis

Amman, Jan. 2 (Petra) -- Four Palestinians were murdered in an Israeli bombing targeting a house in Khan Yunis' Al-Amal area, bringing the city's martyr count to 16, local media in the Gaza Strip said Tuesday evening.In the southern Gaza Strip, an Israeli bombing destroyed a mosque and homes in the Ma'en neighborhood, east of Khan Yunis, the local media reported.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.