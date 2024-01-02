National Debt Increases Jod447mln Last October

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 2 (Petra) -- The public debt stock increased in October by about JOD447 million compared to September of 2023, according to the Ministry of Finance.The national debt is at JOD32.301 billion, 89.6 per cent of GDP for October, compared to JOD30.667 billion at the end of 2022, 88.8 per cent of GDP for 2022, including the debt of the National Electricity Company and the Water Authority amounting to JOD8.8 billion.The balance of external debt, after excluding what is held by the Social Security Corporation Investment Fund at the end of last October, was JOD17.914 billion, 49.7 per cent of GDP for October, compared to JOD16.488 billion in 2022, 47.7 per cent of GDP in 2022.External debt service/interest during last October amounted to about JOD34.9 million, while external instalment payments amounted to JOD229.5 million.The balance of internal debt, after excluding what is held by the Social Security Corporation Investment Fund at the end of last October, amounted to JOD14.386 billion, 39.9 per cent of JDP for October, compared to JOD14.178 billion at the end of 2022, 41 per cent of GDP in 2021.