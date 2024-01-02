Prime Minister Sends Condolences To Japanese Counterpart

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani sent a cable of condolences to Prime Minister of Japan HE Fumio Kishida on the victims of the earthquake that struck central Japan, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

