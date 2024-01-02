New Device Improves Efficiency Of Air Conditioning Units During Hot Weather Season

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Levan Ly of Sugar Land, TX is the creator of the AC Energy Saver, a device to support the efficiency of air conditioning units during the hot weather season, identifying temperatures and activating a spray system to cool down the HVAC unit. The tool is intended to save electricity as well as prolonging the life of the unit. It automatically detects outdoor temperatures via a sensor mechanism and activates the misting unit when a preset temperature threshold is exceeded. Users can install the AC Energy Saver as an aftermarket tool for preventing an HVAC unit from overheating and causing internal air conditioning to be ineffective and inefficient at cooling a home. The AC Energy Saver provides an evaporatively cooled method, along with an air cooled method, to remove the heat being generated from condensing unit, thus maintaining the efficiency of the A/C unit during the hot summertime.One of the major focuses in the HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) industry is improving energy efficiency. Innovations may include the use of advanced compressor technology, variable speed systems, smart controls, and numerous other improvements to optimize energy consumption. The integration of smart technologies allows users to remotely control and monitor their outdoor air conditioning units. Predictive maintenance features, and connectivity to home automation systems are becoming increasingly popular. Given that outdoor units are exposed to various weather conditions, innovations focus on enhancing durability and resistance to environmental elements, including extreme temperatures.Levan filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his AC Energy Saver product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the AC Energy Saver can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

InventionHome

InventionHome

+1 866-844-6512

...