Rice For Congress (IL-8) Releases Impressive Fundraising Numbers For Initial Quarter Of Campaign

- Mark RiceCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Mark Rice for Congress Campaign (IL-8) has released impressive fundraising numbers for the initial quarter of the campaign. Rice raised over $130,000 from over 100 donors and from over ten states. Rice is preparing to take on Democrat opponent, Raja Krishnamoorthi.Mark Rice is unopposed in the Republican Primary so he can be laser focused on contrasting his message of common sense governance vs. hyper politicized, hyper-partisan politics, which too often leaves the people on the sidelines, while only those in power advance their personal agendas.“I'm humbled to see so much support coming in for my campaign. I think people have clearly had enough,” said Rice.“The American Dream, our freedoms and our future are my biggest concerns right now. We need support the backbone of our economy, the hard working middle class, while cracking down on government waste, corruption and just plain over-spending. Our national debt is now a matter of national security. When I'm in Congress people can expect me to apply a 'Liberty Litmus Test' to legislation that comes before me or that I initiate myself. Additionally, we need more of a focus on safety and security at home and return to American Leadership around the world. We're paying an awful price for the wrong-headed policies we're enduring right now.”Mark Rice is running in Illinois' 8th Congressional District which includes parts of Cook, DuPage and Kane Counties. Rice is a successful businessman, a political outsider, a husband and father of four. He has been the CEO of Energy CX for over a decade and has been an Illinois resident for 35 years.Those wanting to learn more or get involved in the campaign should visit . Those wanting to support the campaign financially may visit

