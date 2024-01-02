Wearable Fly Fishing Harness Creates A Hands-Free Fishing Experience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lorin G. of Nampa, ID is the creator of the Leather Fly Reel Harness, a support harness worn around the waist capable of holding and securing a fly reel. The harness enables users to operate the reel independently from a hollow telescopic fishing rod, while also allowing the line from the reel to pass through the inside of the rod and function as a fly rod with hands-free operation. The harness is comprised of a diamond-like shape, flat on the top and rounded on the bottom. It features a pocket and strap with a snap fastener located in the center of the harness to secure the reel holder. The three pieces of leather are laminated together to secure the harness in its diamond-like shape. The hollow fishing rod is telescopic for storage when not in use, and the fishing line is fed directly through it. When in the fully retracted position, the fishing rod can be attached to the harness for easy transportation.Fly fishing, as a sport, has seen an increase in popularity, and manufacturers have developed various products to enhance the fishing experience, including hands-free solutions. The market for hands-free fly fishing products continues to expand as technology advances and manufacturers introduce new innovations. Fishing clothing and gear are increasingly designed with functionality in mind. Apparel with multiple pockets, attachment points, and specialized features allows anglers to carry essential tools and accessories hands-free. The Global Fishing Equipment market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030.Lorin filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Leather Fly Reel Harness product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Leather Fly Reel Harness can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

InventionHome

InventionHome

+1 866-844-6512

...