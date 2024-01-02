Inventionhome® Announces New Invention: Improved Insulin Bottle Storage Container That Protects And Cools Insulin

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, January 2, 2024 -- Grace C. of Fort Washington, MD is the creator of the Insulin Bottle Protector and Cooler, a neoprene and rubber storage container for insulin bottles. The interior is surrounded by an ice pack and ensures insulin bottles are kept cool, safe, and secure while traveling. Users can wet the product to activate the ice pack, and then place it in the freezer to create the cool interior. Once the container is frozen, users can insert an insulin bottle to cool the insulin for up to 2 and a half hours. A hook and loop fastener flap secures the container closed and keeps the insulin bottle safe. For individuals living with diabetes, traveling with insulin can be a daunting task. The fear of insulin spoiling due to inadequate storage options is a constant worry. The market for travel-friendly insulin storage solutions includes various products such as insulated bags, travel cases, and coolers designed specifically for insulin. These products are crafted to maintain the required temperature range for insulin storage, protecting it from extreme heat or cold that can affect its efficacy. The market for these products is driven by the increasing number of individuals with diabetes who lead and maintain active lifestyles and need to manage their condition while on the go. Additionally, innovations in materials and technology contribute to the development of more effective and user-friendly insulin storage solutions. Grace filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Insulin Bottle Protector and Cooler product.

