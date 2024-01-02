Turkiye Detains 33 Accused Of Spying For Israel

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Istanbul: Turkiye on Tuesday announced the detention of 33 people suspected of planning abductions and spying on behalf of Israel's Mossad intelligence service.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said the suspects were rounded up in raids across eight provinces in and around Istanbul.

It was not immediately clear if they were Israeli nationals or locals allegedly working with Mossad.



"We will never allow espionage activities to be conducted against the national unity and solidarity of our country," Yerlikaya said on social media.

Yerlikaya's office released video footage showing armed security service agents breaking down doors and handcuffing suspects in their homes.

The Istanbul public prosecutor's office said 13 additional suspects remained at large.