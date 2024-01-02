Uzbekistan Football Team Arrive In Doha For AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 QNA

Doha, Qatar: Uzbekistan national football team arrived in Doha on Tuesday to participate in the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 scheduled from January 12 to February 10, 2024.

Uzbekistan will play in the continental finals in the second group, which includes Australia, Syria and India.

Uzbekistan will kickstart its Asian Cup journey by facing its Syrian counterpart on Jan. 13 at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium. It will then play against India on Jan. 18 at Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium, before facing Australia on Jan. 23 at Al Janoub Stadium.

The Uzbekistan national team is looking forward to advance far in the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, led by experienced Slovenian coach Srecko Katanec, who returns again to the Asian Cup for the third time after coaching the UAE national team in the 2011 edition and the Iraqi national team in the 2019 edition.

The Uzbekistan national team did not miss the tournament in the last eight editions, as it qualified for the knockout rounds in the past five editions, and had achieved 4th place as its best result in the 2011 edition, which was held in Doha.