Jordanian Football Team Arrives In Doha For AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Jordanian national football team arrived in Doha on Tuesday to participate in the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 scheduled from Jan. 12 to Feb. 10, 2024.



The Jordanian team will play two friendly matches within their camp in Doha.

The first will be against Qatar on Jan. 5. In the second match, they will face Japan on Jan. 9, at the end of their preparations for the continental event.



Jordan will participate in the Asian Cup 2023 in Group E along with South Korea, Bahrain and Malaysia.



Jordan will kickstart its Asian Cup campaign by facing Malaysia on Jan. 15 at Al Janoub Stadium. It will then play against South Korea on Jan. 20 at Al Thumama Stadium. At the end of the group stage, Jordan will take on Bahrain on Jan. 25 at Khalifa International Stadium.



Under Moroccan coach Hussein Ammouta, the Jordanian national team seeks to reach advanced stages in the continental championship and to go beyond the quarter-finals in its fifth participation.