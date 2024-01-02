Palestinian Team Arrives In Doha For AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 QNA

Doha, Qatar: Palestinian national football team arrived in Doha on Tuesday to participate in the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 scheduled from Jan. 12 to Feb. 10, 2024, with the participation of 24 teams divided into six groups.

Palestine is to participate in the Asian Cup 2023 in Group C along with Iran, UAE and Hong Kong.

Palestine will kickstart its Asian Cup campaign by facing Iran on Jan. 14. It will then play against the UAE on Jan. 18. At the end of the group stage, it will meet Hong Kong on Jan. 23.

The Palestinian team will play a friendly match against Saudi Arabia on Jan. 9 within their camp in Doha.

Palestine is participating in the Asian Cup for the third time in a row after its first appearance in the 2015 edition that was held in Australia, followed by its second participation in 2019 in the tournament hosted by the UAE.