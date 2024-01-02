Qatar Olympic Committee Announces 2024 Sport Events Calendar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) announced its calendar of sport events for the year 2024. The calendar will see 85 events, including 15 major international Championships.

Kicking off the year in spectacular fashion are the World Aquatics Championships - Doha 2024, taking place from February 2nd to 18th.

This prestigious eventwill serve as a crucial qualifying stage for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Followed by The World Aquatics Masters Championship from February 23 to March 03, both to be held at Aspire Dome, Hamad Aquatic Center and the Old Doha Port.

Also, in February, the Qatar Cricket Association will organize Legends League while the Qatar Tennis, Squash and Badminton Federation will host its two major annual tennis events including Qatar TotalEnergies Open from February 11 and Qatar ExxonMobil Open from February 24, while the Qatar Golf Association will host the 2024 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.

The 2024 Sport events calendar will see two major international events in March, as the Qatar Tennis, Squash and Badminton Federation will organize Ooredoo Qatar Major 2024 (Padel) and the Qatar Volleyball Association will host the VW-Beach Pro Tour Elite16. In April, the Qatar Gymnastics Federation will organise the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup 2024 while the Qatar Shooting and Archery Association will host the ISSF Final Olympic Qualification Championship Shotgun.

The major sports events will continue with the FIBA 3x3 World Tour to be held by the Qatar Basketball Federation next June and the Qatar Tennis, Squash and Badminton will host Qatar QTerminals Classic Squash Tournament at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in September 2024 while the Qatar Volleyball Association will host Volleyball World Beach Tour Finals in December.

This calendar also includes 37 international championships such as WTT Men's Finals, WTT Star Contender, Qatar Fencing Grand Prix – Epee, HH Amir Sword International Show Jumping Championship, CHI Al Shaqab Presented By Longines, Doha Diamond League, Qatar International Taekwondo Open Championship, Qatar International Handball Championship, and Qatar International Weightlifting Cup.

On the Asian level, the calendar is packed with 13 events, including, AFC Asian Cup, FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers -Window 1 & 2, AFC U23 Asian Cup, Asian Junior Squash Open and Asian Padel Championships.

On Arab level, the Qatar Swimming Association will organize the Arab Age Groups Aquatics Championships from January 10-15, 2024.

On GCC level, Doha will be the host city of four sports events, including the 26th GCC Golf Championships for adult & 15th GCC Golf Championships for youth, GCC U15 Basketball Championships, GCC Aquatics Championships and GCC Padel Championships.

In addition, the newly-released calendar includes a big number of local and community events such as: National Sport Day, Qatar Basketball Cup Final, Qatar Volleyball Cup final, HH the Amir Basketball Cup final, the Amir Football Cup final, Qatar Football Cup Final, closing ceremony of Olympic Schools Program, Qatar Handball Cup Final, HH the Amir Volleyball Cup final, HH the Amir Handball Cup, World Olympic Day, Sport Excellency Awards and Flag Relay.